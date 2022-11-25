National Bankshares Increases Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$5.00

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 36.55% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$10.25 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$4.90 to C$4.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.18.
Equinox Gold Trading Down 0.9 %
CVE EQX traded down C$0.07 on Friday, reaching C$7.88. The company had a trading volume of 53,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.88. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.25 and a 52 week high of C$8.90.
Equinox Gold Company Profile
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
