Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.94

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and traded as low as $3.84. Natural Health Trends shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 7,163 shares.
Natural Health Trends Stock Up 1.0 %
The company has a market cap of $45.11 million, a P/E ratio of 130.38 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.06.
Natural Health Trends Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,667.56%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Health Trends
About Natural Health Trends
Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natural Health Trends (NHTC)
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.