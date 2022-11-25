Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.94

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and traded as low as $3.84. Natural Health Trends shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 7,163 shares.

Natural Health Trends Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $45.11 million, a P/E ratio of 130.38 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.06.

Natural Health Trends Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,667.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Health Trends

About Natural Health Trends

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Natural Health Trends by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Health Trends by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

