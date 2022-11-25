Navcoin (NAV) Hits Market Cap of $3.36 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 24th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000271 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $601.59 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00122764 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00227746 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005851 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00052313 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00060223 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,920,228 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

