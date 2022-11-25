Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires New Shares in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 87.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the second quarter worth about $147,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 16.7% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,647,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,646,000 after acquiring an additional 235,432 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter worth about $2,603,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter worth about $1,759,000. Institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol Price Performance

EC stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34. Ecopetrol S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Ecopetrol

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ecopetrol in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

(Get Rating)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

