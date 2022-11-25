Navellier & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Huntsman by 486.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 60.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUN. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

NYSE:HUN opened at $28.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.13. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

