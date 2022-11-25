Navellier & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 16,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 517.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,101,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 923,535 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 21.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 10.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 143,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 22.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,967,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

UEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

UEC opened at $3.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.00 and a beta of 2.13. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $6.60.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

