Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases New Shares in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Methanex by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Methanex by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Methanex by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Methanex by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 67,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MEOH. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Scotiabank raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.73.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $39.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.03. Methanex Co. has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $56.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 10.95%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

