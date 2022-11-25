Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 67 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Navellier & Associates Inc. cut its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTS. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1,981.8% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter worth $47,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

WTS stock opened at $156.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.54. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.31 and a 52 week high of $203.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.15%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.