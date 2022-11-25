NEAR Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $1.33 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 24th. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 13% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and approximately $93.05 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.61 or 0.00009747 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00076542 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00060105 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00023016 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005359 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000286 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 830,338,531 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 830,045,349 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.7013075 USD and is up 3.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 200 active market(s) with $153,451,144.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.