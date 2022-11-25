Neblio Price Hits $1.98 on Major Exchanges (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Neblio has a market capitalization of $38.93 million and approximately $61.37 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neblio has traded up 50.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $1.98 or 0.00011948 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.38 or 0.08444199 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.22 or 0.00485468 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,921.97 or 0.29785465 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

NEBL is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,673,508 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.