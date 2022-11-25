Neo Price Reaches $6.73 on Major Exchanges (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 24th. During the last week, Neo has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.73 or 0.00040783 BTC on major exchanges. Neo has a total market cap of $474.70 million and approximately $28.75 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
Neo Profile
Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. The official website for Neo is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Neo
