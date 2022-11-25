NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on NeoGames in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Get NeoGames alerts:

NeoGames Price Performance

NGMS opened at $13.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.00. NeoGames has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $38.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $318.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeoGames

About NeoGames

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the 3rd quarter worth about $406,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NeoGames by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC increased its holdings in NeoGames by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,860,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,002,000 after purchasing an additional 360,874 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in NeoGames by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.