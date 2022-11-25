NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Bank of America began coverage on NeoGames in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
NGMS opened at $13.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.00. NeoGames has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $38.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $318.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.82.
NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.
