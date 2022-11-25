Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.15

Shares of Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 11515 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Neptune Digital Assets Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$18.11 million and a PE ratio of 7.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.24. The company has a current ratio of 73.24, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

About Neptune Digital Assets

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It invests in digital asset ecosystem, including Bitcoin mining, staking cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, yield farming, and liquidity mining, as well as operates blockchain nodes and other associated blockchain technology projects.

Featured Articles

