NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut NetSol Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

NetSol Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ NTWK opened at $3.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.97 million, a P/E ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 0.74. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $4.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies ( NASDAQ:NTWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.54 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%.

(Get Rating)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.