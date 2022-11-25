NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut NetSol Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.
NetSol Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ NTWK opened at $3.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.97 million, a P/E ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 0.74. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $4.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.
NetSol Technologies Company Profile
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
