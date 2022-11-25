Newbury Street Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBST) Trading Up 0.1%

Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 2,660 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 34,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Newbury Street Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81.

Get Newbury Street Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $457,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Newbury Street Acquisition by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 521,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 359,436 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Newbury Street Acquisition by 356.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 53,258 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $5,484,000. Institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Newbury Street Acquisition Company Profile

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newbury Street Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newbury Street Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.