Newport Trust Co Sells 8,347 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Newport Trust Co lowered its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,355,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,347 shares during the quarter. Yum! Brands comprises about 0.5% of Newport Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Newport Trust Co owned 0.48% of Yum! Brands worth $144,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 38,143.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 17,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,042,000 after acquiring an additional 18,542 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 47.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.73. 17,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,578. The company has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $139.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.55.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.69.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.