Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Trading 3.2% Higher

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) shares rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.45. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 233,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Nexa Resources Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $715.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nexa Resources ( NYSE:NEXA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.81). Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $702.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.06 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nexa Resources in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $972,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Nexa Resources by 41.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 79,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.