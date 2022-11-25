NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $10.15. 310,442 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 67,236,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. China Renaissance lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.30 to $12.30 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays cut their target price on NIO from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.96.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Trading Down 3.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 32.66% and a negative net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NIO by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in NIO by 557.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in NIO by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in NIO by 988.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.