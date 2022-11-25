NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIOGet Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $10.15. 310,442 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 67,236,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. China Renaissance lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.30 to $12.30 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays cut their target price on NIO from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.96.

NIO Trading Down 3.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.74.

NIO (NYSE:NIOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 32.66% and a negative net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NIO by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in NIO by 557.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in NIO by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in NIO by 988.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

