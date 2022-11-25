Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOAH. Citigroup reduced their price target on Noah from $32.10 to $30.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut Noah from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Noah alerts:

Noah Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOAH opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.40. Noah has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The company has a market cap of $833.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $110.20 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Noah will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOAH. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Noah by 75.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Noah by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Noah by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Noah by 317.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Noah by 391.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Noah Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.