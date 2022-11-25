Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $261.20.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $234.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.73 and a 200 day moving average of $219.56. Nordson has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $271.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nordson will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nordson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,284,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nordson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,225,000 after acquiring an additional 23,227 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,097,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Nordson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,233,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,045,000 after acquiring an additional 22,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,358,000 after acquiring an additional 135,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.