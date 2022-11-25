NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €17.17 ($17.52) and last traded at €17.37 ($17.72). Approximately 30,235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 99,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.41 ($17.77).

NOEJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($25.51) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($36.73) price target on NORMA Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €22.00 ($22.45) price target on NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of €18.70.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

