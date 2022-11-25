Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,506,692,000 after purchasing an additional 596,760 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 6,333.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,597,000 after purchasing an additional 441,023 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 473.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,666,000 after purchasing an additional 285,835 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 490,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,921,000 after purchasing an additional 266,487 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 199,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,666,000 after purchasing an additional 139,481 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $522.34 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $345.91 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $505.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $482.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.92.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

