Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Shares Down 0.8%

Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$38.66 and last traded at C$39.07. 185,736 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 359,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$42.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvei presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$74.22.

Nuvei Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.65 billion and a PE ratio of 78.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

