NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Sells C$466,687.00 in Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 35,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$466,687.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,015,170.
Ross Lloyd Andreachuk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 21,335 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.75, for a total value of C$293,356.25.
- On Thursday, November 10th, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 28,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total value of C$375,200.00.
Shares of TSE NVA opened at C$13.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.54. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$5.83 and a one year high of C$14.67. The firm has a market cap of C$3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42.
NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
