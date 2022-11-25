NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Sells C$466,687.00 in Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 35,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$466,687.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,015,170.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 21,335 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.75, for a total value of C$293,356.25.

On Thursday, November 10th, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 28,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total value of C$375,200.00.

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE NVA opened at C$13.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.54. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$5.83 and a one year high of C$14.67. The firm has a market cap of C$3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NuVista Energy Company Profile

Several research firms have commented on NVA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.75 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.52.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

