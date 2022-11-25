Oak Associates Ltd. OH Cuts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,323,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,084 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 4.4% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $56,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,169 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 145,871 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,220,000 after buying an additional 63,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 48,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,536,480. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.15 and a 200 day moving average of $44.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $153,039.81. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 452,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,263.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,262 shares of company stock worth $2,422,160 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

