Oak Associates Ltd. OH Decreases Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lowered its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions accounts for approximately 1.8% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH owned approximately 0.16% of Skyworks Solutions worth $23,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,214 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 361.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 691,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,387,000 after buying an additional 18,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

SWKS traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $94.19. 4,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.31. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $164.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.34 and its 200-day moving average is $97.78. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $123.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

