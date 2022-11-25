Oak Associates Ltd. OH Has $17.51 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lowered its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Novartis comprises about 1.4% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Novartis were worth $17,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,205,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,750,000 after buying an additional 150,297 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 130,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Novartis by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

Novartis Stock Down 0.1 %

Novartis Company Profile

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $87.19. The company had a trading volume of 24,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.64 and a 200-day moving average of $83.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

