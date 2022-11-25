Oak Associates Ltd. OH Sells 1,300 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,950 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 56.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,973 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,857 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 991,752 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $509,394,000 after acquiring an additional 39,104 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 93,512 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $48,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $8.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $538.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,667. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $438.21 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $524.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $515.80. The company has a market cap of $502.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

