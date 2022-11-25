Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $28.55 on Monday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.10. The stock has a market cap of $136.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.19.
Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is presently 33.07%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ohio Valley Banc (OVBC)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.