Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,602,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839,958 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Old Republic International by 10,030.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,825,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,752,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,209 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Old Republic International by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,974,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,287 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,741,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,782,000 after acquiring an additional 926,871 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.1 %

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $24.16 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.