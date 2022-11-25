Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) COO Sells $2,828,000.00 in Stock

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Olin Stock Performance

Olin stock opened at $58.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.42. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is 8.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 547.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,200,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,265 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 120.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,704,000 after purchasing an additional 760,691 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 105.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,101,000 after purchasing an additional 521,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,542,000 after purchasing an additional 493,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 173.9% during the third quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 759,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,585,000 after purchasing an additional 482,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OLN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Olin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $69.00 price target on Olin in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Olin from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.09.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

