OmniaVerse Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $414,100.00 Billion (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One OmniaVerse token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. OmniaVerse has a market cap of $414,100.00 billion and $434,664.76 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OmniaVerse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000339 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,422.00 or 0.08634823 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.01 or 0.00479786 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,847.73 or 0.29436851 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000501 BTC.

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse’s genesis date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OmniaVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmniaVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.