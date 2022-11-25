OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

OncoCyte Stock Performance

Shares of OCX stock opened at $0.48 on Monday. OncoCyte has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.68.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

