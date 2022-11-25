ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,271 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $8,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% in the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 26,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 5.4% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $65.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.04. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $75.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 103.89%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

