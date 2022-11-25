Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock Price Up 2%

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 236,015 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 802,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.
Separately, Benchmark reduced their target price on Ontrak from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89.
Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to health plans and other third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.
