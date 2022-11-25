Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock Price Up 2%

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 236,015 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 802,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reduced their target price on Ontrak from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Ontrak Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ontrak

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Ontrak by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 36,918 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ontrak by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ontrak by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 57,287 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to health plans and other third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

