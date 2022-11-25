Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Oracle by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Oracle by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oracle Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.58.

ORCL opened at $82.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.20. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

