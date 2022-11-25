Orbler Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.89 Million (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Orbler has a total market cap of $3.18 billion and approximately $2.89 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orbler has traded up 52.9% against the US dollar. One Orbler token can currently be bought for $15.62 or 0.00094698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000008 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.86 or 0.08627490 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.13 or 0.00480114 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,854.68 or 0.29456962 BTC.

Orbler Profile

Orbler was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io.

Buying and Selling Orbler

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

