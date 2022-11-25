O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Holdings Boosted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,315,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,634 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.08% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $830,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,084.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,084.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,327 shares of company stock valued at $20,161,843 in the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $850.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $765.78 and its 200-day moving average is $700.11. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $855.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $819.33.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

