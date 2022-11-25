ORIX (NYSE:IX) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.
ORIX Trading Up 1.3 %
NYSE:IX opened at $78.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.59. ORIX has a one year low of $68.78 and a one year high of $112.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.
Insider Buying and Selling at ORIX
In other ORIX news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $329,062,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,238,577 shares in the company, valued at $635,185,131.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of ORIX
ORIX Company Profile
ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.
See Also
