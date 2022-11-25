ORIX (NYSE:IX) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

NYSE:IX opened at $78.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.59. ORIX has a one year low of $68.78 and a one year high of $112.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

In other ORIX news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $329,062,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,238,577 shares in the company, valued at $635,185,131.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ORIX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ORIX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ORIX by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ORIX by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of ORIX by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

