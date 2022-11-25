Ossiam Acquires 17,967 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ossiam increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 17,967 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Amgen were worth $23,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 420.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 130.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 59.7% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,826. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $151.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.94.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.19.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

