Ossiam Boosts Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,792 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Progressive were worth $13,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,523,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,492 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Progressive by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,789,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,478 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Progressive by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,368,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,181,877,000 after purchasing an additional 510,993 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Progressive by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,756,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,134,444,000 after purchasing an additional 372,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Progressive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,002,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,026,184,000 after purchasing an additional 46,799 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,784.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,438 shares of company stock worth $13,176,481. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Progressive Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGR. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.38.

PGR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.28. 23,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a PE ratio of 93.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.87. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $92.44 and a 1-year high of $131.49.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.