Ossiam Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1,283.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 70,592 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Danaher were worth $19,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 100,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,955 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $3.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $267.07. The stock had a trading volume of 24,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,980. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The company has a market capitalization of $194.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.43 and its 200 day moving average is $264.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,530 shares of company stock valued at $8,015,916. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.50.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

