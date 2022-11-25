Ossiam Grows Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ossiam boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,179,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,341 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 1.1% of Ossiam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ossiam’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $36,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Snider Financial Group increased its position in Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after buying an additional 11,332,721 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $395,481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after buying an additional 5,015,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 162.6% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,983,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,278,000 after buying an additional 3,705,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BAC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.80. 251,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,474,612. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $303.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.