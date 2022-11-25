Ossiam Purchases 3,634 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Ossiam lifted its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,355 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in F5 were worth $16,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FFIV. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 77,271 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in F5 by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,132 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $17,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 271.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in F5 by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,971 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in F5 during the 2nd quarter worth about $511,000. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,875. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at F5

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of F5 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.23.

In other F5 news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $768,791.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,906. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other F5 news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $768,791.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,906. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $351,911.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,157 shares of company stock worth $1,722,035. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

