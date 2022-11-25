Ossiam Sells 22,952 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ossiam decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,952 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861,936 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $433,134,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after purchasing an additional 992,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after purchasing an additional 663,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 45.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,810,000 after purchasing an additional 604,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,674. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $239.85. The firm has a market cap of $122.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.34.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

