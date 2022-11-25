Ossiam Sells 27,686 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ossiam cut its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,686 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $12,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,456,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 30.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:MMC traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $172.18. 11,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,687. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.80 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The firm has a market cap of $85.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.44%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.