Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Director Acquires $133,800.00 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) Director James F. Hinrichs purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $133,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,397.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Outset Medical Trading Up 11.1 %
OM opened at $19.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $51.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on OM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Outset Medical to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Outset Medical from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut their price target on Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.
About Outset Medical
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
