Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Director Acquires $133,800.00 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) Director James F. Hinrichs purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $133,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,397.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Outset Medical Trading Up 11.1 %

OM opened at $19.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $51.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on OM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Outset Medical to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Outset Medical from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut their price target on Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outset Medical

About Outset Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 387.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 139.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 286.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 38.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

