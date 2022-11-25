Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Director Acquires $133,800.00 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGet Rating) Director James F. Hinrichs purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $133,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,397.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Outset Medical Trading Up 11.1 %

OM opened at $19.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $51.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on OM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Outset Medical to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Outset Medical from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut their price target on Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outset Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 387.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 139.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 286.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 38.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

See Also

