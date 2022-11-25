Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Director Sells $18,383.10 in Stock

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) Director Julie Silcock sold 6,339 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $18,383.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 273,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,184.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Julie Silcock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

On Friday, November 18th, Julie Silcock sold 20,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $58,200.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Julie Silcock sold 20,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $57,400.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Julie Silcock sold 2,979 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $8,639.10.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Julie Silcock sold 6,704 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $19,039.36.

Overseas Shipholding Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Overseas Shipholding Group stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.11 million, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.24. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $3.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Overseas Shipholding Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSG. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 378.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 451,318 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 74.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 331,990 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 93.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 683,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 330,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 21.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 249,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the third quarter worth approximately $688,000. 40.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.7 million deadweight tons.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.