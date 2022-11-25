Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,228 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up 1.4% of Ossiam’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ossiam owned about 0.10% of Palo Alto Networks worth $47,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $469,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 302,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 18,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.86.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $172.89. 31,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,498,959. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.07 and a 12 month high of $213.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a PE ratio of -350.55, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $1,411,670.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 687,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,901,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $1,411,670.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 687,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,901,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,477 shares of company stock valued at $37,164,206. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

