PancakeSwap (CAKE) Market Capitalization Tops $583.10 Million

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $583.10 million and $25.72 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap token can now be bought for about $4.01 or 0.00024228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 345,337,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,552,429 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/pancakeswap. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

